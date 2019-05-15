Lucy Boynton's Makeup Artist Has the Best Tips for Easy Eye Makeup

Image zoom Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

If you so much as turned on your TV this awards season, you know Bohemian Rhapsody's Lucy Boynton has a knack for livening up a red carpet. “She usually sends me a pic of her dress, and I ask how it makes her feel,” says Boynton’s frequent makeup pro Jo Baker. “I conjure up looks to bring that mood to life.”

While there are no rules about application, Baker notes, “If I’m going for a big statement in one area, like her eyes, I usually prefer to keep the other features pared down. I find this an easy way to maintain a modern look and feel."



Playing with eyeliner instead of shadow is another way to keep it fresh, says Baker. "Eyeliner can create the illusion of an upward sweep without all the heavy layers of blending and shadow," she says. To create the negative-space look seen on Boynton above, look in the mirror and open your eyes, then trace the line where your lashes hit your lid. If you have "hooded" lids, says Baker, play in the area above your crease for maximum impact.

But no matter your eye shape, according to Baker, a good eyelid primer is also a must. One of her favorites? Nars Smudge Proof Eyeshadow Base ($26; sephora.com).