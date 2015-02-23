Low Effort, High-Impact Makeup! 11 Easy Tricks

"Curling your lashes is the easiest thing you can do to make your eyes look bigger," says Troy Surratt, "especially in the winter when mascara tends to dry up and flake more easily." To create a soft, lasting curve, squeeze the curler three times, moving from roots to tips. "Then sweep a pop of silver shadow over the lids to really open up the eye," he says.



La Cross eyelash curler, $4; at Walgreens. Dior 1-Colour Extreme eye shadow in Crystal White, $28; sephora.com.