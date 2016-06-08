Lottie Tomlinson's Everyday Makeup Tutorial Will Blow Your Mind—It's That Impressive

Lottie Tomlinson's Instagram is like a rolodex of makeup and hair inspiration. She's only 17 and already has so much under her belt. On top of being a guinea pig for London's famous Bleach Salon (scroll through her Insta until you find her pink hair moment—it's worth it), she's also a super talented makeup artist. Um, like doing-Selena-Gomez's-tour-makeup talented. Even Lottie's everyday makeup is enviously well done, and she's just completed a daily makeup tutorial on her YouTube channel for your viewing pleasure. Prepare to be amazed.

RELATED: For Your Viewing Pleasure, Justin Bieber Documented His Pedicure with His Mom

Lottie goes through her everyday makeup process, which clocks in at around 13 products. It sounds like a lot, but really, she's keeping it pretty simple. Let's discuss some key products from this tutorial, though.

Becca's Ultimate Coverage Foundation looks like one of the easiest, smoothest, full-coverage foundation we've ever seen. She also applies her makeup with Artis brushes (#want), and that MAC bronzer looks like a staple

For her #flawless brows, she goes through quite the process, though she makes everything look incredibly easy. She fills in and shapes her brows with a series of brushes, as well as MAC and Anastasia Beverly Hills products. Nothing beats her lashes though, which are as fluttery and voluminous as ever thanks to a bit of tarte mascara. We could have mistaken them for falsies.

RELATED: Instagram's Mermaid Nails Trend Lets You Channel Your Inner Ariel