L'Oréal Just Made a Big Move Towards Greener Beauty Products

Eco-friendly and ingredient-conscious beauty products isn’t just a trend. It’s a major shift that’s happening across the entire beauty industry, and L'Oréal USA just made a big move with two Matrix products, one of the personal care brands under its umbrella.

Biolage R.A.W Nourish Shampoo and Conditioner ($25; ulta.com) just received the Cradle to Cradle stamp of approval, a leading and independent third-party certification program that certifies products based on their safety for human and environmental health.

MBDC, the company that runs the Cradle to Cradle program, rates products based on five categories, including material health, material reutilization, renewable energy use, water stewardship, and social fairness. "I think that consumers these days are a lot more savvy when it comes to sustainability claims on products,” explains Jay Bolus, the President of Certification Services at MBDC.

Before products are even considered, they have to pass through Cradle to Cradle’s banned ingredients checklist, which includes things like mercury and heavy metals, among many others.

After they are rated, it is given a score based on the five levels of certification—Basic, Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Platinum. The Nourish combo, which is free of silicones, parabens, artificial colorants, and is 99 percent biodegradable, was awarded the Silver cert.

Some more impressive ingredient stats? The shampoo was made with 77 percent natural ingredients, while the conditioner comes in at 95 percent.

But it doesn’t stop at the stamp now on the Nourish bottles. Because they are certified, L’Oréal must show continuous improvement with the formula every two years. In addition, the brand has promised that all products will have a social or environment improvement by 2020.