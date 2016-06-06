Want Uber Long and Full Lashes? You'll Need This Mascara 

Good grief, do I love a full, thick, batting-worthy lash look. That's one thing you can pretty much always count on from me—lashes on lashes on lashes. So, as you can imagine, I dabble in more than my fair share of mascaras trying to get that luscious fringe. And the latest from Lorac? Well, let's just say it's swoon worthy. The formulation is smooth, but it holds a curl and doesn't run or flake. The overall effect of a couple of swipes is bloody gorgeous. For more on why it's so darn good, we have Dean Fournier, Lead LORAC Pro Artist. Read on and then flutter your lashes!

What It's Called:

LORAC PRO Lash Pomade

How Much It Will Set You Back:

$23.00 at loraccosmetics.com and ulta.com

When to Set Your Google Alert For:

July 12th.

What Makes It Special:

This mascara is clinically proven to increase lash thickness by 250 percent. It won't make you look like you have more lashes, but rather, like your individual lashes are thicker and longer. Basically, like you're naturally born with supermodel lashes that have separation.

Who’s It For?

Anyone who wants thicker, ultra-black, and defined lashes.

When to Use It:

Whenever you want to add shine, curl, length, and thickness to your lashes. The effect of this mascara is ultra defining and pairs up beautifully with the earthy washes of color in eyeshadow we're seeing this year.

What It Feels Like:

Lightweight and lifting to your lashes

What It Smells Like:

It's fragrance free!

What the Experts Are Saying:

"When you think about hair pomade, many things come to mind: definition, shine, hold. So, we wanted to create the same effect, but for your lashes. This is essentially your individual lash styler," explains Dean Fournier, Lead LORAC Pro Artist.