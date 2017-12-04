How to Look Wide Awake (Even When You’re Not)

Between work, parties, and Netflix binges, sometimes life gets in the way of a solid night’s sleep—albeit willingly—and your face looks anything but fresh come morning. Especially during the holiday season, when social commitments are at an all-time high, we don’t really make plans to sleep.

The only thing that trumps the struggle to stay awake at your desk, is hearing the cringe-inducing, “You look tired.” Three shots of espresso may take care of your energy levels inside, but puffy, bloodshot eyes, and dull skin are giveaways you were doing anything but sleeping the night before. Luckily, there are a few makeup tricks to help you fake a full night’s rest. Even if you hit snooze a couple times, you’ll have time in the morning for the following nine quick ways to fake appearing more awake.

Calm Puffy Eyes and Dark Circles 

Red, puffy eyes and dark circles are sure signs that you didn’t get a full eight hours of sleep. Keep Dr. Brandt's Eye De-puffing Gel on standby for early mornings after late nights. The technology in the brand's formula that includes botanical extracts and caffeine, provides a tightening effect that makes the under-eye area appear firmer, brighter, and reduces puffiness. To sum it up: Your co-workers will have no idea that you're going on four hours of sleep. 

Curl Lashes

If you can barely keep your eyes open, grab an eyelash curler like Surratt Beauty's Relevée Lash Curler. A bigger, defined curl will help your eyes appear larger. Blast your curler with your blow dryer for a few seconds before using it for a long-lasting curl.

Apply Under-Eye Concealer In A Triangular Shape

Hide under-eye circles (and the fun you had the night before) by applying concealer in an inverted triangle shape. This technique is the quickest way to mask dark circles and also gives the illusion of a mini facelift. Use a hydrating concealer like Nars’s Radiant Creamy Concealer for an extra luminous finish.

Moisturize with an Energizing Formula

On days when you get a regular night's sleep, your normal moisturizer will do. But on days when your skin also needs the same energizing effects as a couple shots of espresso, use a moisturizer like Origins's Ginseng Energy-Boosting Gel with active ingredients like ginseng and caffeine so your complexion gets the extra pep it needs to look healthy and revitalized.

Refresh with a Hydrating Mist

Drinking water is crucial to stay hydrated, but in addition to drinking it, spritz on a moisturizing face mist to revive and refresh fatigued, dehydrated skin throughout the day. Caudalie’s spray is also formulated with brightening and clarifying ingredients to restore your complexion’s glow.

Add Some Shimmer

Dab a shimmery highlighting shadow in the inner corners of your eyes with your finger to instantly lighten the entire area. For extra brightness, sweep the shadow across the entire lid with a brush.

Opt For A neutral Lip

Wearing the season’s dark, vampy lip will draw attention to dark under-eye circles and dull, dehydrated skin. Instead, choose a color that is a few shades pinker than your actual lips like Lancome's L'Absolou Rouge Lipstick in Creme de Marin for a shade that will further flatter your natural complexion.

Mix In an Illuminator

Dabbing an illuminator on your cheekbones creates sufficient shine on an average day, but tired and dull skin calls for a bigger boost. Mix a few drops of an illuminating cream like L'Oreal Paris's True Match Lumi Liquid Glow Illuminator with your foundation for a touch of all-over radiance.

Line Lids With A Nude Eyeliner

Rethink your go-to cat-eye and trace your waterline with a skin-toned eyeliner like Tarte's Fake Awake Eyeliner to open up eyes and make them appear more awake. While you may have heard about white liner’s eye-opening abilities, a nude liner offers the same effect but is less obvious.

