8 Lipsticks That Will Last Through Your Thanksgiving Meal 

Thanksgiving isn’t known for being a lipstick-friendly holiday. But if you’re like us and can’t go a day without your favorite shade, a day of gluttony isn’t going to stand in the way of swiping a bullet on. Thanks to a set of stay-all-day lipsticks, it is possible to have your third helping of turkey and gravy and a killer lip color, too. Not only will your petty cousin be jealous of your perfectly painted lip, you’ll also avoid your uncle Snapchatting your runny lipstick that’s made its way down to your chin. We’ve rounded up the best long-wearing lipsticks that will hold up throughout your Thanksgiving feast.