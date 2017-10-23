10 Long-Wearing Red Lipsticks That'll Last Way Past Lunch

We have enough to worry about in life—red lipstick smearing off your lips and onto your chin—or worse, your teeth—should not be one of them. And if that’s what’s keeping you away from the classic thing Taylor Swift likes, we have good news for you. You can put down your compact and ease your anxiety because there are plenty of crimson-colored budge-proof and long-wearing lipsticks to count on—and yes, at every single price point. From Maybelline’s affordable handbag staple to Tom Ford’s addition in his Boys & Girls collection, these are the tubes that’ll stay exactly where you put them.

VIDEO: 6 of the Best Drugstore Finds Under $15