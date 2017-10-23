10 Long-Wearing Red Lipsticks That'll Last Way Past Lunch

We have enough to worry about in life—red lipstick smearing off your lips and onto your chin—or worse, your teeth—should not be one of them. And if that’s what’s keeping you away from the classic thing Taylor Swift likes, we have good news for you. You can put down your compact and ease your anxiety because there are plenty of crimson-colored budge-proof and long-wearing lipsticks to count on—and yes, at every single price point. From Maybelline’s affordable handbag staple to Tom Ford’s addition in his Boys & Girls collection, these are the tubes that’ll stay exactly where you put them.

ANASTASIA BEVERLY HILLS Liquid Lipstick in American Doll

Anastasia Beverly Hills $20 SHOP NOW
MILK MAKEUP Lip Color in O.G. Red

Milk Makeup $22 SHOP NOW
Victoria's Secret Velvet Matte Cream Lip Stain in Unpredictable

Victoria's Secret $14 SHOP NOW
LANCÔME Matte Shaker High Pigment Liquid Lipstick in Cherry Leader

Lancome $22 SHOP NOW
TOM FORD Boys & Girls Lip Color in Dylan

Tom Ford $36 SHOP NOW
NARS Audacious Lipstick in Rita

Nars $34 SHOP NOW
BAREMINERALS Statement Luxe Shine Lipstick in Srsly Red

bareMinerals $20 SHOP NOW
PAT MCGRATH LABS MatteTrance Lipstick

Pat McGrath Labs $38 SHOP NOW
COVERGIRL Colorlicious Lipstick in Hot

CoverGirl $6 SHOP NOW
Maybelline Color Sensational Creamy Mattes Lip Color in Siren in Scarlet

Maybelline $6 SHOP NOW

