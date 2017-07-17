7 Long Lasting Nail Colors That Won't Quit for Weeks

Ever wear a nail polish to the beach, only for it to chip every single time you move? Sure, sticking your toes into the sand feels great, but the action does a number on your pedicure—particularly if you didn't seal in your handiwork with a durable top coat. Consider swapping your go-to formula for one that mimics the effect and lifespan of a gel manicure, or even an actual gel manicure. Both are certainly more efficient (and easier on the wallet) than hitting up the salon every week, and will stay shiny long after your sunburn has faded.

Shop the longest-lasting nail colors and best DIY gel options below.

