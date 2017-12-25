8 Long-Lasting Foundations That You Won’t Have Reapply

Getty Images
You can’t be as stealth with reapplying foundation as you can with lipstick, a task you can complete in less than five seconds when your date runs to the bathroom. With complexion products, you need tools, good lighting, and a bigger mirror than what can be found in a compact. So the ultimate goal is not having to touch it up four hours after you initially applied it. These long-lasting formulas, some of which boast a full day’s wear, make that possible. No matter if you prefer a matte finish or something a little more dewy, we rounded up the top budge-proof buys out there.

1 of 8 Courtesy

Urban Decay All Nighter Liquid Foundation

A true full-coverage matte foundation, this formula will last through dinner, drinks, and whatever else life presents to you at 2 a.m. And if you're still up at dawn, you can go ahead and snap that sunrise selfie, because your makeup will look great then, too. Because it's so packed with pigment, one layer of this oil-free formula is actually all you need to reach that full-coverage status.

2 of 8 Courtesy

Revlon ColorStay Foundation for Combination and Oily Skin

Oil lifts makeup—it's the same logic behind a cleansing oil. So when you have oily or combination skin, it can be a constant struggle to keep the foundation on your face. This under-$10 formula from Revlon lasts for a whopping 24 hours, but also controls your skin's oil production so your product doesn't cake up or smudge around.

3 of 8 Courtesy

YSL All Hours Full Coverage Matte Foundation

One InStyle editor decided to road-test YSL's blurring "All Hours" claim for a full day at work, followed by a mosh pit—no, we're not joking. The result? The matte foundation was still there with minimal creasing. Color us impressed.

4 of 8 Courtesy

Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation

Fenty Beauty's Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation runs this town. With 40 shades in the collection, the skin tone options are incredibly diverse and have been applauded on the Internet since its debut back in September. But it fully lives up to its name. The oil-free and lightweight formula is matte, but in a very subtle way, which makes it an ideal pick for anyone venturing into that category for the first time. It's also resistant to humidity and sweat, so it looks just as good at 7 a.m. as it does after dancing through three Rihanna albums. 

5 of 8 Courtesy

BareMinerals BarePRO Performance Wear Liquid Foundation Broad Spectrum SPF 20

The most unique thing about this 24-hour long-wear foundation is that its formulated with papaya enzymes to exfoliate and smooth your skin while you're wearing it. So when you get home from a long day at work and you finally take off the matte foundation, your skin has the potential to actually look better.

6 of 8 Courtesy

L'Oreal Paris Infallible Matte Foundation

If the oil-free, demi-matte, and 24-hour claims aren't enough to make you click purchase, get this. This $11 drugstore staple is a favorite of Beyonce's makeup artist. No joke. 

7 of 8 Courtesy

Laura Mercier Flawless Fusion Ultra-Longwear Foundation

A breakthrough formula for Laura Mercier, this foundation boasts a 15-hour wear, while being resistant to sweat, water, humidity, and more. So whether you're sprinting to catch a bus or standing in the crowded post office trying to send a last-minute holiday present while wearing a down jacket, you're covered. It's a buildable formula, so you can choose what level of matte coverage you'd like, and it's infused with powders to control oil production throughout the day.

8 of 8 Courtesy

Nars Natural Radiant Longwear Foundation

Most long-wear fountains yield a matte finish, but Nars filled the void with a 16-hour formula that provides a glowy, radiant finish. The medium-to-full coverage foundation is infused with raspberry, apple, and watermelon extracts, which work to smooth and nourish your skin so that silky feeling isn't just something you experience when you have makeup on.

