This Luxurious Lavender Bath Foam Has Been My Secret to Keeping Stress Under Control for Years

I was first gifted a L'Occitane Lavender Collection set by my mom, a lover of anything floral, French, and self-care, when I was in high school. I can still remember the light yet intoxicating scent that emanated from each lotion and soap thanks to the prominence of lavender essential oil. But it wasn't until I used the Lavender Foaming Bath that I fully understood just how decadent and beneficial the ingredient actually is. To this day, I'll add the recommended two to three tablespoons under running water and wait for the tub to fill with foamy, pastel purple bubbles. An hour later, I'll emerge from my soak de-stressed, with looser muscles, and skin that's silky smooth.