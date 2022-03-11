This Luxurious Lavender Bath Foam Has Been My Secret to Keeping Stress Under Control for Years
We all know the trope of a woman in a deep soaking tub, surrounded by hot water and sudsy bubbles, laying back with a glass of wine in her hand. It's a picture of relaxation that seems almost too good to be true. I'm here to tell you that the woman in the tub is me, and I'm surrounded by L'Occitane's Lavender Foaming Bath — I have been for years.
I was first gifted a L'Occitane Lavender Collection set by my mom, a lover of anything floral, French, and self-care, when I was in high school. I can still remember the light yet intoxicating scent that emanated from each lotion and soap thanks to the prominence of lavender essential oil. But it wasn't until I used the Lavender Foaming Bath that I fully understood just how decadent and beneficial the ingredient actually is. To this day, I'll add the recommended two to three tablespoons under running water and wait for the tub to fill with foamy, pastel purple bubbles. An hour later, I'll emerge from my soak de-stressed, with looser muscles, and skin that's silky smooth.
L'Occitane describes the experience of soaking in a tub with this bath foam as being transported to "the blue fields of lavender in Provence," but it also says that the fragrance from the essential oils can help you to breathe in relaxation, and that it "leaves skin feeling supple and delicately scented." This has been true in my experience, and a professional agrees, too.
"Lavender has exceptional anti-inflammatory properties," Dr. Debra Jaliman, board-certified dermatologist, Assistant Professor of Dermatology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, and author of the book, "Skin Rules: Trade Secrets from a Top New York Dermatologist," tells InStyle. "It is a good choice for people with sensitive skin and is particularly good for people with redness due to rosacea." Dr. Jaliman added that lavender helps to brighten, soothe, and nourish skin. "Lavender is pleasantly aromatic for most people and helps to calm and relieve some stress," she said. "Rich in antioxidants, it is great to add to a moisturizer, too."
Dozens of positive reviews reflect the same years-long dedication to L'Occitane's bath foam. One shopper called it a "staple" in their home and shared that when it's time to "spoil" themselves, they take a "long hot bath, [and] this foaming bath really takes it to the next level of luxury."
Have your own luxurious French spa experience from the comfort of your home by ordering the Lavender Foaming Bath today.