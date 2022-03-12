Shoppers Say This French Cream Softens Deep Wrinkles So Well, They Look "10 Years Younger"
Like many people, I grew up idolizing the products my mom used. The old-school green Clinique compacts, bottle of Charlie perfume, and seashell-pink nail polish never left her bathroom, and when I was in high school, L'Occitane's shea butter hand cream entered the fray. According to the French brand, one tube is still bought every two seconds worldwide — and per fans, that same moisturizing, age-reversing effect is front and center in the Immortelle Divine Cream.
When a skincare product calls itself an Immortelle Divine Cream, well, you just have to hope the formula is infused with angel DNA. That's not quite the case for the cream inside L'Occitane's golden jar; instead, the brand turned to the immortelle plant for its antioxidants and omega 9 and 6 fatty acids. In accompanying roles are vitamin C, glycerin and evening primrose, borage, and camelina oils.
The combination makes people very happy, with over 500 shoppers granting the cream a five-star rating on the brand's website. "These products are priceless," wrote one person, who turned to the cream to help their skin through chemo and radiation. "It visibly reduced redness, fine lines and wrinkles, [and] evened my skin tone, all without any sensitivity." Another person described the transformation as watching their skin go from "dry and aged" to "vibrant [and] soft," and a third wrote that it "really works" to soften deep wrinkles and make small ones "disappear entirely."
"I am 37 years old and have no wrinkles," wrote an enthusiast who said they've used the Immortelle Cream for years, along with the collection's face oil and eye cream. "People think I am 10 years younger than I am." And a shopper in their 50s said it began smoothing their wrinkles in two days — which might be why other users have stuck with the potion for 20 years, and others dub it a "miracle in a jar" that makes wrinkles "seem to melt away."
Speaking to the texture, one devotee described it as "incredibly rich" yet fast-absorbing, and the key to their velvety, glowing, moisturized skin. Even a tiny amount of the formula makes a "huge" difference, per a last customer who dipped their toe with samples of the Immortelle Divine Cream and Divine Eye Balm. "At 48 years old, to see such an improvement in the texture, elasticity, reduction in discoloration, wrinkles and seemingly every other skin aging dilemma? I've decided to purchase both."
On the hunt for similar results? Get the Immortelle Divine Cream for $110 and other brand favorites at L'Occitane's website.
Shop now: $95; loccitane.com
Shop now: $30; loccitane.com