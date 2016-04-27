Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock Just Made a Major Hair Change

Little Mix may have just released the video for their single “Hair,” but member Leigh-Anne Pinnock seems to have saved her biggest style change for right now. The singer, who has dabbled in some bold streaks here and there, debuted blonde locks on Instagram and she looks ah-mazing.

First night in this playground.. 💃🏽 @blondonboutique A video posted by Leigh-Anne Pinnock (@leigh_love_life) on Apr 25, 2016 at 7:47pm PDT

🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 @shivvvey @cosmetologistj thank you for the new Barnet! I ❤️ 😍☺️ A photo posted by Leigh-Anne Pinnock (@leigh_love_life) on Apr 26, 2016 at 7:45pm PDT

The first glimpse we got of the newly blonde Pinnock is in a quick Insta video in which she gives the camera a twirl on the balcony of a Las Vegas hotel (we’re so jealous). The next is an adorable selfie with her strands pulled away from either side of her face.

Pinnock’s traditional dark brown shade is still peeking out around her roots, but that’s the only glimpse you’ll get of her former all-over color.

We’re curious as to how long she’ll keep the blonde. For what it’s worth, we love the new hue. As long as maintenance isn’t too grueling (and with Little Mix’s glam squad we figure Pinnock is covered), hopefully the British beauty keeps the look for a while.