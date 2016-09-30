Literally Everyone Is Wearing the Master Palette by Mario

Except us.
If we had to take a stab at what the most highly anticipated makeup palette of the year is, we'd probably go with Master Palette By Mario for Anastasia Beverly Hills. It's kind of obvious that any product Mario created would be an instant Internet success, considering he's become one of the most sought after makeup artists in the world, thanks in large part to his work with the Kardashians.
On that note, let's not forget this is the man who inspired millions of contour tutorials. The Master Palette By Mario hit the Anastasia Beverly Hills website earlier this week and is already sold out, which is probably because literally every celebrity has been spotted wearing it. Need proof? Keep on scrolling.
Got to play with the new Master Palette by Mario @makeupbymario from @anastasiabeverlyhills today on the beautiful @katebosworth ❤️❤️ On Kate, I started with shade "Isabel" as a wash of color over the whole lid. I then blended shade "Kim" along the lower lash line, and the outer corner of the upper lids. To catch a bit of light, I added shade "5th Ave" to the inner corner. I finished with @CoverGirl Intensify Me! Liquid Liner in Black and then 2 coats of @MarcBeauty Velvet Noir Major Volume Mascara in Black. Brows is @anastasiabeverlyhills browiz in taupe & clear brow gel. Added a pop of color to the cheeks using @TomFord's blush duo in "Bicoastal". Lipstick is "05" Extra Glow Lipstick from @suqqu_uk_official and @kikomilano lipliner in "306". 💇 @keithcarpenterhair
Since its launch, we've seen the palette on Kim and Kourtney Kardashian several times, which makes sense since several of the shades are inspired by them.
Mario's even given a breakdown of the exact shades he used on several of the Kardashian looks. ICYWW, he's been using a lot of "Kim" for Kim. #Meta.
We've also seen the palette on a ton of other celebrities, too, including Shay Mitchell, Kate Bosworth, and Shanina Shaikh.
Although it's currently sold out on the Anastasia website, Mario shared that it would be hitting Ulta, Sephora, and Macy's soon, and considering how fast they're selling, you may want to act fast.