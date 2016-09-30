Literally Everyone Is Wearing the Master Palette by Mario

If we had to take a stab at what the most highly anticipated makeup palette of the year is, we'd probably go with Master Palette By Mario for Anastasia Beverly Hills. It's kind of obvious that any product Mario created would be an instant Internet success, considering he's become one of the most sought after makeup artists in the world, thanks in large part to his work with the Kardashians.

On that note, let's not forget this is the man who inspired millions of contour tutorials. The Master Palette By Mario hit the Anastasia Beverly Hills website earlier this week and is already sold out, which is probably because literally every celebrity has been spotted wearing it. Need proof? Keep on scrolling.

Kim wearing 'Kim' shadow from the #MasterPaletteByMario #anastasiabeverlyhills ❤️❤️ #MakeupByMario. ...The girl in the back wants to know what time the palette is being released TODAY A photo posted by Mario Dedivanovic (@makeupbymario) on Sep 28, 2016 at 10:26pm PDT

Mom 🔥 @kourtneykardash today in Paris #MakeupByMario. (Isabel, Violeta and Kim on the eyes from #MasterPaletteByMario). 😉 A photo posted by Mario Dedivanovic (@makeupbymario) on Sep 30, 2016 at 4:12am PDT

Tonight With My Queen @shaym Hair Laid By @chadwoodhair Makeup By @patrickta Shadows By @makeupbymario Master Pallet. Lashes By @ardell_lashes Lips By @armani A photo posted by Patrick Ta (@patrickta) on Sep 29, 2016 at 10:35pm PDT

Playing Tonight With @shaninamshaik Hair By @laurapolko Makeup By @patrickta So Obsessed With The Master Pallet By @makeupbymario A photo posted by Patrick Ta (@patrickta) on Sep 28, 2016 at 9:55pm PDT

Since its launch, we've seen the palette on Kim and Kourtney Kardashian several times, which makes sense since several of the shades are inspired by them.

Mario's even given a breakdown of the exact shades he used on several of the Kardashian looks. ICYWW, he's been using a lot of "Kim" for Kim. #Meta.

We've also seen the palette on a ton of other celebrities, too, including Shay Mitchell, Kate Bosworth, and Shanina Shaikh.

Although it's currently sold out on the Anastasia website, Mario shared that it would be hitting Ulta, Sephora, and Macy's soon, and considering how fast they're selling, you may want to act fast.