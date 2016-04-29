Lisa Eldridge and Lancôme Are Going to Solve Your Liquid Liner Probs

Everyone knows liquid eyeliner is a rigged game — it's can feel impossible to perfect if you're not a makeup artist. But if anyone can fix this, it's everyone's favorite Creative Director (and vlogger!), Lisa Eldridge. Since her start at Lancôme, Lisa has been behind some of the most innovative product releases, like the Juicy Shaker, AKA the grown up version of Juicy Tubes. Fittingly, Lisa shared a short video on her Instagram, giving a sneak peek into the latest expansion of Lancome's Grandiose line. You guessed it: a liquid eyeliner.

Has doing your eyeliner ever made you wish that you were double jointed? This eyeliner is going to solve that (non-surgically, nonetheless.) A wand that finally gives you the flexibility you need with its multi-position click handle is going to save us all. Maybe that ever-elusive symmetrical eyeliner isn't so elusive after all. We just needed Lisa Eldridge's guidance.