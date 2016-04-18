This Liquid Lipstick Will Blow Every Gloss You've Ever Loved Out of the Park

Liquid lipstick is a tough game to play. There's a lot of matte options, especially thanks to the queen of liquid lipstick herself, Kylie Jenner. But, if you are looking for a long-wearing liquid lipstick that doesn't have a matte finish, well, your options have been limited. I brought this up to my lovely and very talented friend Katie Jane Hughes, who happens to be the Global Color Ambassador for butter London, and she suggested Lippy. I got my hands on the shade "Bonkers," which is quite possibly the most appropros name for a lip product, like, ever, because the formulation is exactly that. It's bonkers how good it is. Read on to find out why we think you will L-O-V-E it just as much as we do:

What Is It Called?

butter London Lippy Liquid Lipstick

How Much Will It Set You Back?

A tres fancy mixology cocktail...or $18; nordstrom.com

What Makes It Special?

It's got the sheen of a gloss, but the pigment of a lipstick and a super-long wear. Basically, it's the best of both worlds.

Who's It For?

Do you have lips? Yeah? Then it's for you. But if you have dry lips, well, then it's def for you.

When to Use It?

Whenever you want a dose of color and a dose of moisture — that you don't want to re-apply a million-bagillion times.

What It Feels Like?

Silky smooth and ultra-hydrating. Just a really comfy lip product.

What It Smells Like?

Vanilla frosting but better — it has none of the calories.

What the Experts Are Saying:

"The lippy liquid lipstick is a great spring product. Press on with your ring finger for a sheer hint or apply with the applicator for bold colour," explains Katie Jane Hughes.

