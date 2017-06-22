Why Are All Your Facebook Friends Selling Lipsense Cosmetics?

Another day, another Facebook friend you haven't spoken to since high school trying to sell you a beauty product—in between cries of how all news is fake news, of course. On the heels of rapid beauty sales on your social media from Younique, Jamberry, and Rodan + Fields among many other brands, LipSense has just emerged as the latest cosmetic to take your news feed by storm. The product claims to be the "original long-lasting lip color," as touted on its website and is available in a rainbow of nude, red, and pink shades. What's the deal? And is it really that much better than the liquid lipsticks in your current arsenal? We investigate.

LipSense is under the SeneGence umbrella of products, which also includes skincare, hair products, makeup removers, and body products in their range, alongside color cosmetics for your lips, face, and eyes. Though the brand has a website, purchases must be made through a SeneGence rep in your area. Prior to allowing you access to the products, you can submit your zip code, and the site will then match you with a distributor near you.

The LipSense product itself is an opaque liquid lipstick, which is sealed into place with a gloss top coat. This is a key component—while your traditional liquid lipstick can be worn solo, the gloss is needed to seal in the formula. LipSense's formula also takes a slightly longer application route than your Anastasia tube. First, apply one coat of the lip color, allow it to dry completely, then follow with two more coats to build up the intensity. Thin, workable layers are of the essence to prevent a caked-on appearance. Once the final swipe is dry, finish with the top coat gloss—the shiny, matte, opal, and pearl finishes available allow you to customize the effect. Wearers claim that the color does last all day, even after eating and drinking, though you'll need to top it off with gloss to re-hydrate the formula.

There is, however, one slight downfall. The formula contains alcohol, which is great news for stopping bacteria from growing in the tube and for setting the color quickly, but bad news if your lips tend to be on the drier side. LipSense is infused with a mix of oils and waxes to keep your pout hydrated, but the addition of alcohol may trigger somewhat of a burning or tingling feeling when it comes in contact with a dry or split area. That being said, generous amounts of lip balm can keep the dryness in check when you aren't working the color.

Intrigued? Head over to lipsense.com for more info on where to score a tube, and how to become a representative, if you're so inclined. Or, you know, send a message over to Tabitha from math class.