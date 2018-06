Your New Lipstick Waredrobe

6 of 21 Nicolas Briquet/ABACA/startraksphoto

Hot Pink

"Pink has an amazing pop to it," says Alicia Keys's makeup artist Ashunta Sheriff, who gives it points for versatility too. "It pairs well with bronzer and really well with smoky eyes."



HOW TO: Apply directly from the tube, working from the outer corners in toward the center of the lips. "This prevents you from going beyond your mouth's natural borders," Sheriff says. Dab with a sponge, then set with loose powder. Remember: The deeper your skin tone, the darker the pink (lighter shades can look chalky).