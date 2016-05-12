You Have to See This Lip Art Inspired by Instagram's New Look

Two lip art looks to commemorate our favorite app's makeover.
Yesterday Instagram debuted it's drastic makeover, or make-under depending on who you to talk to. Either way the Internet had a lot of feelings about it. Makeup artist Andrea Reed decided to help you pick a side by sharing two of her very different lip art creations inspired by the new and old Instagram logo.
She created the looks using a bunch of different liquid lipsticks, including Anastasia Beverly Hills and Jeffree Star Cosmetics (plus a bunch of others) that she applied with small brushes and the steady hand of a brain surgeon. Pretty sure this type of artistry has just made it a lot harder to pick a side on the new Instagram interface debate. Right?