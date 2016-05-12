You Have to See This Lip Art Inspired by Instagram's New Look

Yesterday Instagram debuted it's drastic makeover, or make-under depending on who you to talk to. Either way the Internet had a lot of feelings about it. Makeup artist Andrea Reed decided to help you pick a side by sharing two of her very different lip art creations inspired by the new and old Instagram logo.

Old or new? Both lip arts are done using various liquid lipsticks and tiny brushes. I like the new one, but I still feel very nostalgic about the original. I got my first @instagram account in 2010 (@girlgrey_) so it'll take some getting used to but oh well! A photo posted by Andrea Reed | Victoria, BC (@girlgreybeauty) on May 11, 2016 at 3:04pm PDT

She created the looks using a bunch of different liquid lipsticks, including Anastasia Beverly Hills and Jeffree Star Cosmetics (plus a bunch of others) that she applied with small brushes and the steady hand of a brain surgeon. Pretty sure this type of artistry has just made it a lot harder to pick a side on the new Instagram interface debate. Right?