What You Really Need to Know About Semi-Permanent Makeup 

Have you ever wanted to just wake up, get dressed, and head to work without having to spend half an hour a day getting your makeup done? Imagine how cool it would be if you didn't have to worry about having a steady hand every time you wanted a perfect cat eye? If all these things seem like music to your ears then we have you covered.

As we were scrolling through our Instagram newsfeed, we noticed celebrity makeup pro Mario Dedivanovic had posted a video of artist Miriam Grice who specializes in semi-permanent makeup. It is basically like getting your face tattooed. According to Grice's website, this kind of makeup lasts several years, but you do have to go back for a top up procedure every two years or so. As far as pain goes, she says that some of her clients experience zero or minimal discomfort, and they liken the procedure to getting their eyebrows plucked. So it can't be that bad, right?

"Semi-permanent makeup or micropigmentation is actually similar to conventional tattooing in that we use needles to implant colour into the skin. But it's the equipment used, the depth in the skin we implant, and the pigments used that differ, and, therefore, the treatment is classed as having a "semi-permanent" result," explained Grice.

Here's what that looks like:

RELATED: Celebrity Tattoos Revealed

Grice also added that even though the ink is not supposed to stay put indefinitely, she never guarantees to a client that the pigment she implants will completely disappear.

"There may always be a slight residue of pale colour that may not even be visible, but is technically still present in the skin," she explained.

Obviously, if you decide to go for it, you have to make sure your makeup artist is a pro. This is something both Grice and New York City-based dermatologist Whitney Bowe agree on.

"You need both a clean facility but also someone who has been very well trained and has an artistic eye," added Bowe. "This procedure is very similar to microblading of the brows, in that the pigment molecules are more superficial, so most of them break down and make their way out of the skin surface over a period of years as opposed to lasting a lifetime."

RELATED: 7 Temporary Tattoos to Try Out Now

Bowe also warned that, as rare as that may be, there is always a risk of infection in this type of treatment.

"Even though the depth at which the pigments are placed is more shallow in this type of procedure, you still run the potential risk of getting an infection (from contaminated product) or having an allergic reaction to one of the pigments."

So do your homework, and before you head to your appointment, make sure the makeup artist you have chosen is truly legit.