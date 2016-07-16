A Lip Balm that Will Transport You to Happy Hour

Here’s one way to always feel like it’s happy hour: There’s a little known saying that it’s always five o’clock somewhere, but for the rest of the hours in the day you can still channel your favorite time thanks to this lip balm. Vaseline’s Limited Edition Pink Bubbly Tin is a wine-flavored balm that’s the next best thing to a glass of summer’s most pervasive drink: Rosé

The limited-edition flavor of the cult-favorite lip tin moisturizes and soothes pouts with the same glossy texture as the original, but also leaves behind a soft rosy tint–not unlike your wine stained lips after a few after-work glasses with friends.

While you can’t pop a bottle whenever and wherever you please, you can crack open this lip balm tin at your desk, at dinner, before and after workouts, to suggest a few occasions. It might not quench your thirst like a chilled class of rosé on a hazy summer evening, but your lips will undoubtedly be soft and smooth.

Vaseline Limited Edition Pink Bubbly Tin is available starting July 16 for $5 exclusively at Walgreens. Now that’s a reason to celebrate with some bubbly.