Day Made: There Is Another Kylie Lip Kit Restock Happening

You've got another chance to (try to) get your hands on Kylie Cosmetics' Lip Kits.

On her app, Kylie Jenner shared that today at 12 p.m. PT (3 p.m. ET) some of her Lip Kits will be restocked and available for purchase. The restocks include all three of the Metallic Lipsticks and seven of her eight matte Lip Kits (essentially all of them except 22, the red shade).

Every time Kylie restocks her Lip Kits it basically turns into the Hunger Games. Last time, she sold out completely in just 30 minutes, and some shades sell out even faster. *cough* 22 *cough*.

If you're planning on getting your hands on one this time, we suggest you get your racing shoes on. And while Kylie's been teasing her new Lip Kit shade, we hate to say it has not yet made its grand appearance. Fingers crossed it comes with the next restock.

