Confirmed: Cat Lip Balm Compacts Will Make Your Heart Happy

Remember how cute everything was packaged when you were in grade school? I still walk by those glitter sticker earrings and bubblegum pink lipstick tubes and wish I could pick up a package for myself without judgment. Korean beauty brand, Too Cool For School, totally gets it, though, and has created oodles of products that are pretty to look at, high quality, and suitable for adults.

One of the newest additions to Too Cool for School's lineup is their Max in Pocket Lip Balm ($12, sephora.com), which features a sweet kitty face wearing a bow. The balm comes in three colors—Kiss Kiss (red), Pink Pink (pale pink), Dolly Dolly (pink berry)—each with their corresponding packaging (teal, pink, and yellow).

Because the formulation contains shea butter and mango seed butter, it effectively soothes and quenches dry lips. I love how creamy it feels going on, and that there's just enough color and shine to add life to my lips. It's ideal for casual days, no makeup makeup days, and legit no makeup days. Also, the balm comes with a keychain so you can adhere it to your purse, jeans pocket, or key ring, which makes it easy to tote around. It also has a mirror on the inside, which IMO instantly doubles the value.

If you're looking for more whimsical cosmetics to add to your collection, you may also be a fan of Too Cool For School's Dinplatz collection. It was inspired by dinosaurs living in the big city and is also adorable AF.