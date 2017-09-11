Tom Ford's New Lipstick Collection Has More Shades Than Your Tinder Account Matches

Know how it's hard to keep track of who's who when you're scrolling through your archive of Tinder matches? That's how we feel about Tom Ford's Lips & Boys Lipstick Collection. Since there's 50 shades available in sheer, matte, and metallic finishes, there's almost too many options to choose from.

The selection process is going to become even more of a struggle because today Tom Ford is launching the Boys & Girls Lipstick Collection. Included in the lineup are all the boys you love (and those whose names you're still trying to remember) along with six new guys: Charles, Warren, Magnus, Connor, Alain, and Federico.

While a ginormous lineup of lipsticks named after boys would probably improve your mood after a series of bad Tinder dates, Jay Z said it best with his song "Girls, Girls, Girls," which is where the second half of Tom Ford's new lipstick collection comes in. In addition to the new Boys shades, the designer has also created 50 new shades inspired and named after the women in his life. You can pickup these new lipsticks starting September 15.

VIDEO: Tom Ford Talks About His Style Evolution

The limited-edition lippies come in sheer and ultra-rich finishes with names like Lily, Carine, and Naomi. While there's too many standout shades to count on one hand, there is one tube that captured our attention. Julianne, named after our October cover star Julianne Moore, is a soft coral shade that reminds us of the actress's signature red hair.

Courtesy $36 SHOP NOW Tom Ford

You can buy your favorite boys and girls individually ($36 each; neimanmarcus.com), in three-piece sets ($108; neimanmarcus.com, or splurge for the the entire boys or girls set ($1,980; neimanmarcus.com).