7 Plumping Products to Use for Your Fullest Lips Yet

Erin Lukas
Feb 23, 2017 @ 3:00 pm

Just like bold brows, full lips are here to stay. If you have a needle phobia or you spend way too much time in front of the mirror overdrawing your lips with liner, a lip plumping product is an easier, pain-free solution. Packed with hyaluronic acid and plant oil extracts, these formulas turn up the volume for a temporary plumped effect. Even better: Many of our favorites are also multitaskers and include just as much pigment as your go-to glosses. Here, we’ve rounded up the best lip plumpers that will give you your fullest lips yet—no filler appointment required.

e.l.f. Lip Primer & Plumper

Not only does this dual-ended stick have a plumping effect, the one side acts as a primer to prolong the lifespan of your lipsticks. 

GLAMGLOW PLUMPRAGEOUS Nudes Collection Lip Treatment

The applicator of these lip treatments may resemble a syringe, but the plumping formula is no joke. Infused with pro-lipids that fill lips like no other, they're also packed with pigment that's available in 10 shades, no less. 

Lancer Volume Enhancing Lip Serum

Along with hydrating lips so that they appear fuller, this serum minimizes vertical lip lines and defines contours for a more youthful appearance. 

Buxom Full-On Lip Cream

Go big or go home is our mantra, and that's exactly what you can do by swiping on Buxom's volumizing gloss which comes in 11 high-shine shades. 

Soap & Glory Sexy Mother Pucker Lip Gloss

This tube is packed with a whole lot of sexy. The gloss is infused with natural plant oil infusion to help lips appear more full. 

Dr. Brandt Skincare needles no more 3-D LIP PLUMPfix

Now this is no one-trick pony. Turn the dial of Dr. Brandt's plumper to A.M. for day-long fullness, then use it on P.M. at for a night treatment that keep lips soft and smooth.

STILA Lush Lips Water Plumping Primer

Get a plumping product that can do both. This clear STILA gloss turns up the volume and leaves a conditioning shield that locks in moisture. 

