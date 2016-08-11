The Surprising Reason to Always Wear Lip Liner at the Beach

If you emptied our beach bag, you’d find dog-eared copies of Nicholas Sparks novels, endless tubes of SPF, and now—thanks to dermatologist S. Manjula Jegasothy of Miami Skin Institute—a rainbow’s worth of lip liner.

Why? “The waxes in lip liner act as a physical barrier to the sun’s rays,” says Dr. Jegasothy. The trick is liner-specific since such formulas typically contain more—and denser—waxes than that of glosses or lipstick. To be sure your favorite liner fits the bill, take a peek at the ingredient list, says Dr. Jegasothy. “If wax—or a wax derivative like wax esther—is among the first five ingredients, then use the pencil to outline and fill-in lips." (For extra protection when in direct sunlight, Dr. Jegasothy also recommends layering on a clear, SPF-infused balm following your liner.)

Scroll down to shop four of our favorite new beachside staples.