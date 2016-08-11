The Surprising Reason to Always Wear Lip Liner at the Beach

Getty
Dianna Mazzone
Aug 11, 2016 @ 12:00 pm

If you emptied our beach bag, you’d find dog-eared copies of Nicholas Sparks novels, endless tubes of SPF, and now—thanks to dermatologist S. Manjula Jegasothy of Miami Skin Institute—a rainbow’s worth of lip liner.

Why? “The waxes in lip liner act as a physical barrier to the sun’s rays,” says Dr. Jegasothy. The trick is liner-specific since such formulas typically contain more—and denser—waxes than that of glosses or lipstick. To be sure your favorite liner fits the bill, take a peek at the ingredient list, says Dr. Jegasothy. “If wax—or a wax derivative like wax esther—is among the first five ingredients, then use the pencil to outline and fill-in lips." (For extra protection when in direct sunlight, Dr. Jegasothy also recommends layering on a clear, SPF-infused balm following your liner.)

Scroll down to shop four of our favorite new beachside staples.

1 of 4 Courtesy

Urban Decay 24/7 Glide-On Lip Pencil in Anarchy

Urban Decay $20 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 4 Courtesy

NARS Velvet Lip Liner in Anse Soleil

Nars $24 SHOP NOW
3 of 4 Courtesy

Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat in Crazy in Love

Charlotte Tilbury $22 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 4 Courtesy

NYX Slide On Lip Pencil in Summer Tease

NYX $8 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!