Here's Summer Fruit-Inspired Lip Art to Make Your Day

We are in full blown summer mode. Memorial Day weekend is just around the corner, and we are getting ready to pull out our summer whites. And makeup artist Andrea Reed is doing the sweetest lip art on Instagram to get you in the mood for summer (and to get you through hump day, seriously we've got you.)

Grapefruit #LipArt I've had lots of suggestions to do another fruit series so leave your requests down below if you'd like to see that 😉👇 A photo posted by Andrea Reed | Victoria, BC (@girlgreybeauty) on May 25, 2016 at 11:56am PDT

Sliced Lime #LipArt 💚 A photo posted by Andrea Reed | Victoria, BC (@girlgreybeauty) on May 20, 2016 at 9:33am PDT

🍋🍋 #Lemon #LipArt 🍋🍋 A photo posted by Andrea Reed | Victoria, BC (@girlgreybeauty) on May 18, 2016 at 10:51am PDT

Sliced 🍊 #LipArt A photo posted by Andrea Reed | Victoria, BC (@girlgreybeauty) on May 19, 2016 at 10:41am PDT

Andrea chose fruit-inspired lip art on Instagram of all of our favorite summer fruits! The four fruity looks are grapefruit, lime, lemon, and orange—basically all the fruits we're going to be sipping on this summer. These looks are like our summer moodboard. While we're definitely not skilled enough to recreate these looks on ourselves (seriously call us ASAP if you are), we are definitely inspired and adopting this into our summer makeup color palette.