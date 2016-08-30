Stranger Things Lip Art to Get You Through the Day—or Until You Can Get to Your Couch

Raise your hand if you not only watched Stranger Things, but binge-watched it in a matter of days. Well, if you're a member of the latter group of Netflix-loving peeps, there's likely an Eleven-shaped hole in your life. We're right there behind you.

While we were looking for ways to fill the time between now and Season 2, we not only came across a video of Millie Brown shaving her head to play Eleven, but some amazing Stranger Things-inspired lip art by makeup pro Ryan Kelly. Yes, Tuesday is a good day.

Stranger Things 🚲 You guys requested it, so here it is!!! This one is going to be tricky on the lippie (yup, that just happened) but I'm excited to give it a go! Yeesh. Allllll the detail. Wish me luck! Seriously, how good is this show?! Everyone tell me your favorite character.. ANNNDD go-- *This is a concept is a recreation of the ridiculously talented @cakes_comics crazy awesome fan art found on the @strangerthingstv page. #lipart #strangerthings #ryankellymua #sketchy #fanart #lotd A photo posted by RyanKellyMUA (@ryankellymua) on Aug 25, 2016 at 7:19am PDT

Honestly, it's one of the most conceptually interesting pieces of lip art we've come across. The look was inspired by Eleven, hence the fake 011 tattoo and the bleeding nose, but even beyond that, the look is split into the regular world and the upside down.

If you have mad artistic skills, or just want to try this out at home, Ryan included a full breakdown of the products she used and shared a very detailed YouTube tutorial. It's not exactly Season 2, but we'll take what we can get.