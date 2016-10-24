This Is the Two-for-One Makeup Product You Needed All Along

In the beauty world, matching up your blush and lip colors is like finding the perfect shoes to go with your handbag. It's a true sign that your makeup game is on-point.

When striving to find your match, we'd recommend going with a two-for-one product in the form of a lip and cheek stain. By using a multipurpose product, not only are you eliminating any guesswork when it comes to color-coordinating, but you're also saving money (by purchasing one product, rather than two) and space in your makeup bag.

For today, Oct. 24, only: You can snag one of our all-time favorite lip and cheek stains by Stila via amazon.com at 20 percent off the original retail price (from $24 to $29). Just use promo code "LUXMAKEUP20" to get yours with the discount and prepare to receive a lot of compliments. This product, available in Coconut Crush (pictured above, left), Yumberry Crush (center), and Cherry Crush (right), complements fair to dark skin tones and reacts to the pH levels in cheeks and lips to create your perfect match.