Smashbox Is Releasing More Lipstick Shades Than We Thought Was Possible

We've all spent an incomprehensible amount of time looking for that perfect lipstick shade (because unless you're Kylie Jenner, you can't create your own line of lipstick so easily.) If you're in the same boat and feel like there just aren't enough lipstick shades in the world, Smashbox is about to have you covered. The only thing better than announcing a new lipstick shade is announcing a line of 120 new lipstick shades. It sounds too good to be true, but Smashbox is working hard to ensure that all of our lipstick dreams become a reality.

So this is happening. Along with 119 (❗️) other shades. Early peek at #BeLegendary Lipstick in Bank Rolled, #comingsoon only on smashbox.com. Check grid view for more... A photo posted by Smashbox Cosmetics (@smashboxcosmetics) on Aug 10, 2016 at 6:53pm PDT

Smashbox did a triple post on Instagram, sharing photos of three totally new and totally gorgeous shades, which they reveled will be part of a 120 shade lipstick release. The lipsticks will be part of Smashbox's stellar Be Legendary line and will be available exclusively on their website.

This comes in hot on the heels of Shay Mitchell and Smashbox teasing a collaborative project, so there's basically nothing Smashbox could do to make us love them more RN. We'll be saving our pennies to get our hands on all 120 of them, and the release is sooner than we expected. Wooo! These babies drop on September 1.