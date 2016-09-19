Shop Our Favorite Lip Colors from the 2016 Emmy Awards Red Carpet

No red carpet ensemble is complete without the perfect lip color and the stars at the 2016 Emmy Awards met the challenge with the gorgeous, award-worthy shades. Although bold bullets like Priyanka Chopra’s ruby red had their moment in the spotlight, it was neutral nudes like Taraji P. Henson’s matte beige and Kerry Washington’s warm caramel that won the night in a clean sweep. The awards may be over, but you can inject a little bit of red carpet glam into your everyday beauty routine by swiping on your favorite celeb shade of the night. Here, we have the exact shades the stars were wearing on the red carpet and where you can pick up a tube for yourself.

1 of 11 Courtesy

Priyanka Chopra

Chanel Rouge Allure Velvet Intense Long-Wear Lip Colour in Rouge Charnel

Chanel $37 SHOP NOW
2 of 11 Courtesy

Tatiana Maslany

MUA Professional Color Drenched Lip Butter in Nude

$8 SHOP NOW
3 of 11 Courtesy

Taraji P. Henson 

MAC x Taraji Lipstick in Strip Me Down

MAC $17 SHOP NOW
4 of 11 Courtesy

Kerry Washington

Neutrogena Moisture Smooth Lipstick in Warm Caramel

Neutrogena $8 SHOP NOW
5 of 11 Courtesy

Amy Schumer

Chanel Lèvres Scintillantes Glossimer in Rose Tendre

Chanel $30 SHOP NOW
6 of 11 Courtesy

Emily Ratajkowski

Lorac Alter Ego Lipstick in Exhibitionist

Lorac $17 SHOP NOW
7 of 11 Courtesy

Kirsten Dunst

Laura Mercier Sheer Lip Colour in Tender Lips

Laura Mercier $25 SHOP NOW
8 of 11 Courtesy

Sarah Hyland

L’Oreal Paris Color Riche Lip Color in Bronze Coin

L'Oreal Paris $6 SHOP NOW
9 of 11 Courtesy

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

La Prairie Cellular Luxe Lip Colour in Tawny

La Prairie $50 SHOP NOW
10 of 11 Courtesy

Kristen Bell 

Neutrogena Moisture Smooth Lipstick in True Nude 

Neutrogena $8 SHOP NOW
11 of 11 Courtesy

Emmy Rossum

Elizabeth Arden Beautiful Bold Liquid Lipstick in Lavish Pink 

Elizabeth Arden $22 SHOP NOW

