Shop Our Favorite Lip Colors from the 2016 Emmy Awards Red Carpet

No red carpet ensemble is complete without the perfect lip color and the stars at the 2016 Emmy Awards met the challenge with the gorgeous, award-worthy shades. Although bold bullets like Priyanka Chopra’s ruby red had their moment in the spotlight, it was neutral nudes like Taraji P. Henson’s matte beige and Kerry Washington’s warm caramel that won the night in a clean sweep. The awards may be over, but you can inject a little bit of red carpet glam into your everyday beauty routine by swiping on your favorite celeb shade of the night. Here, we have the exact shades the stars were wearing on the red carpet and where you can pick up a tube for yourself.

