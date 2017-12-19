This Selena Gomez-Approved Lipstick Is the Best Neutral Pink Shade

Let's get real: When I can barely manage to stay on top of my work emails, drink enough water, and keep up with my friends in our group text everyday, the last thing I want to do is wear a lipstick color that needs constant supervision and touch ups.

That's exactly why on most days I swipe on a natural, your-lips-but-better pink shade that won't emphasize how dry my lips are as it wears and doesn't noticeably fade. A neutral rose shade probably doesn't sound like it would be tough to find—and that's kind of true. There's no shortage of pink lipsticks on the market, but once they're on your lips some tubes can be too matte, too rosy, or too sheer once they're on your actual lips.

RELATED: The Lip Stain InStyle's Beauty Writer Swears By

So whenever I see a pink lip on the red carpet that makes me ask "is she or isn't she wearing lipstick?", I need to find out what shade the celeb has on.

That was exactly the case with Selena Gomez's makeup look from the American Music Awards this past November. While the Internet was freaking out over Gomez's blonde hair debut, I was excited about the *perfect* lived-in neutral rose lipstick she was wearing. (Ok, first I had a brief moment about the singer ditching her signature brown hair for the first time, too.)

VIDEO: 5 Ways to Maintain Your Eyebrows

The shade in question: Marc Jacobs Beauty Le Marc Lip Crème Lipstick in Slow Burn, a nude-rose. According to the brand, Gomez's makeup artist Hung Vanngo dabbed the color on with his fingertips for an effortless finish that looks just-bitten instead of polished.

Courtesy $30 SHOP NOW Marc Jacobs Beauty

This creamy lipstick goes on smooth and one coat delivers just enough pigment that enhances my own lip color. Two coats gives a much more pigmented finish, and I usually blot with a tissue so it doesn't look like it's freshly applied. Although the lipstick technically a matte finish, it hugs lips like velvet to keep it from flaking and settling as it wears. That's because it's enriched with a trio of nourishing ingredients that include seaberry, meranti, and cocoa butter.

Since getting my hands on a tube, the color has been my go-to whether I only have 15 minutes to get ready for work because I hit snooze too many times, or I need a lipstick that won't compete with smudgy eyeliner.

Yeah, you can say I have a newfound fetish for it.