Daily Beauty Buzz: Rita Ora's Shimmery Red Lipstick 

Maybe you've wanted to try the red glitter lip trend since you first saw the look over a year ago on Atelier Versace's Fall 2016 runway, but you're intimated by the inevitable fallout that'll happen throughout the night.

Well, Rita Ora has your way to conquer your fear of the trend—just in time for the holiday season when everything (including your makeup) is spiked with sparkles. The singer wore a festive red lip with a shimmery metallic finish to Capital FM's Jingle Bell Fall in London over the weekend.

To get a similar look, apply a coat of your favorite matte red lipstick. Reach for a tube that's highly-pigmented like Rimmel London's Moisture Renew Lipstick in Hot Lips ($7; walgreens.com) for maximum impact. Next, apply a clear, iridescent lip gloss over top to get the sparkly finish.

Ora kept her lips as the focal point of the look by sweeping on a subtle peachy eyeshadow on her lids and matching blush on the apples of her cheeks. As for her hair, she styled it in loose, romantic waves.

Consider this year's holiday party beauty look sorted.