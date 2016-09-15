Your New Favorite Red Lipstick, Courtesy of Kate Bosworth

While it's not exactly fall yet—the 90 degree weather says summer—we are finding any excuse to whip out our sweaters and initiate PSL season. We're also starting to transition our makeup routines from summer's "oh-god-it's-too-hot-to-wear-anything" vibe to our dark, vampy lipstick vibe.

As we were looking around for glimmers of inspiration, we noticed that Kate Bosworth is rocking the best brick red shade of the season—or at least the best brick shade we've seen in the past two weeks of September.

Celebrity makeup artist Pati Dubroff, who's worked with everyone from Zendaya to Margot Robbie to Miley Cyrus, graciously shared the pic, along with the exact combo that was used to achieve the look.

Yes, that pout is a product of a combination—not just one magical red lipstick shade. And if we've learned anything about beauty and the way professional makeup artists work and create masterpieces, it's that sometimes getting just the right look comes from cocktailing formulas together, whether it's layering or accenting.

So on to your shopping picks, shall we?

Dubroff used Laura Mercier's Velour Lovers in Temptation ($28; nordstrom.com) and then Tom Ford Lipstick in Dark and Stormy ($53; nordstrom.com) in the center of the lips.

We have a feeling that they'll become heavy hitters in our fall lipstick rotation.