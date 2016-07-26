The One Product Rachel Bilson Never Leaves Home Without

Rachel Bilson’s roles in The O.C. and Hart of Dixie may have taken her from Orange County California to Alabama, but there’s one item that’s always remained consistent in her makeup bag: ChapStick. While you can’t go wrong with a classic, taking on the part as mom to her almost 2-year-old daughter Briar Rose, more than calls for a lip balm upgrade.

That’s where the brand’s new Total Hydration Moisture + Tint ChapStick Total Hydration Moisture + Tint ($5; target.com) steps in: It keeps lips soft like the original formula, but the sheer wash of color makes it look (and feel slightly) fancier. The balm’s three shades, Merlot, Coral Blush, and Rose Petal, guarantee that everyone can give their lips the royal treatment by covering all three basic lipstick shade preferences.

As face of the brand and someone who’s always been all about the eyes over wearing a bold lipstick, you can bet Rachel already has a tube (or two) of these balms in her bag. “I’m really minimal in my everyday life so having the Total Hydration Moisture + Tint now makes it so much easier. It’s a pop of color and just a little something more to make yourself feel better,” the 35-year-old actress told the group of beauty editor’s at the product’s launch in New York last week. Her go-to shade may be Rose Petal, but she’s not afraid of a cocktail every once and while. When she’s up for a bit more color, she mixes the pretty pink tint with the wine-hued Merlot.

It may be almost 13 years since Rachel first entered our screens (and hearts) as the sassy Summer Roberts on The O.C., but along with her character’s infamous one-liners that were all too real, we’ll be filing a mental note of Rachel’s lip balm application trick too.