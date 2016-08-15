Promise This Product Will Make You Fall in Love with Lip Gloss Again

Like with every other good relationship, sometimes you need to take a break from lipstick. I mean, would I ever completely divorce myself from lipstick? NEVER. Let's be real, I just wrote an article about how I wasn't wearing my brights enough! I shudder to think what a life with less lipstick would mean. It would certainly be less happy, but I would rather not visualize that kind of world... it's too grim. Anyway, in the event that you need to take an intermission from your demi-matte and matte lips, I have the perfect solution for you. Pixi Lip Lift Max. It's a gloss of sorts that's all around gorgeous, silky, and not at all sticky with a sheer hint of color. What's more, they are minty and plumping, too. I swipe them when I'm running out the door to exercise or grab groceries—in fact, I've even started keeping my tube of the Lip Lift Max in Rose by my key tray so I can just swipe it on and sache out the door. For more on why everyone is so obsessed, here's makeup expert Amanda Bell.

What It's Called:

Lip Lift Max (Sheer Rose, Petal Ice, Honey Sheen)

How Much it Will Set You Back:

Round-trip train ticks to your summer escape out of the city... or $14 a pop; pixibeauty.com

What Makes It Special:

"It's a wardrobe of our globally best-selling lip plumping glosses with shades to take you from day to play"

Who’s It For?

People who love a glossy sheen, or for those who like to layer their lip color. Also, anyone who loves volumized, pillowy lips or want to dial it up with their make up. But people with dry lips—it's also for you, too!

When to Use:

"All can be used on nude lips or with liner or layered over lipstick."

What It Feels Like:

Comfortable/nourishing and a little bit peppy because of the peppermint.

What It Smells Like:

Delicately minty

What the Internet Is Saying:

Ready to meet your #summer romance? Fall in #love with two new shades of LipLift Max. This peptide-infused lip plumper nourishes as it enhances! Find our entire New Collection available exclusively online. #PixiBeauty #PixiOnTheGo A photo posted by Pixi by Petra (@pixibeauty) on Jun 12, 2016 at 6:07pm PDT

What the Experts Are Saying:

You're going to die for this product and this is why! "This product instantly improves the texture of the lips and provides such a beautiful slick of gloss. We added peptides into the formulation, which is normally only in skin care, so that it really has long-term benefits for the skin of the lips and improves the appearance of the volume of the lips. Use it over nude lips on the minimal makeup days or use a little slick over your favorite lipstick for extra va-va-voom," says Bell.