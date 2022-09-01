This Lip-Plumping Treatment Is So Good, I've Gone Through 5 Tubes — and It's on Rare Sale Right Now

Ourself’s lip filler is now a staple in my skincare routine. 

By
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim Alnuweiri

Tamim is beauty commerce writer at InStyle, with nearly a decade of experience writing about beauty, fashion, wellness, and music.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on September 1, 2022 @ 07:00PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

This Lip-Plumping Treatment Is So Good, I’ve Gone Through 5 Tubes — and It’s on Rare Sale
Photo: Ourself/ InStyle

I first waxed poetic on Ourself's Subtopical Lip Filler in June, a month after I started using the "subtopical" plumping treatment. The color of my lips improved from what I thought was their permanently-uneven and murky hue, and my top lip was drastically fuller.

I've remained dedicated to a minimum twice-daily application of Lip Filler since then, and have subsequently gone through five refillable tubes of the product. After noticing the improvement in my lips, my sister bought a tube for herself and has since become a fan with similarly great and visible results. The one caveat, however, is that the stuff is expensive — $145 for the starter Lip Filler kit that comes with the pen and two vials, and $100 for a two-pack refill of the treatment. But if you're not ready to shell out that kind of cash, you're in luck: Right now, the brand is having its first-ever sale since its launch.

From now until September 5, everything on Ourself is 20 percent off. While their proprietary at-home chemical peel and moisturizers are worth a gander, I strongly recommend finally trying, or stocking up on, the Lip Filler quickly; It once sold out of its yearly inventory in just two months, even at full price.

Lip filler

Shop now: $116 (Originally $145); ourself.com

If you're thinking about other popular plumping products that are a fraction of the price, let me explain the difference. A typical lip plumper is a short-term, instantaneous product — you feel the tingling, your lips swell up for an hour or two, but ultimately return to their baseline.

Lip Filler, on the other hand, is a long-term treatment that's more akin to something in your skincare routine. It takes repeated and regular use to see a difference, but the benefits are semipermanent. The plumping product uses encapsulated hyaluronic acid molecules to penetrate deeper into the skin, which Ourself calls its Intide and ″subtopical″ technology.

I notice that my lips look a little deflated if I stray from my Ourself routine for more than a couple of days, so I plan on continuing usage religiously to improve my pout, which I think is really demonstrated by the photo below.

Tamimi Selfie
Courtesy

Head to Ourself to try Lip Filler, or to stock up on Lip Filler Refills while they're in stock and on sale.

Lip Filler Refill

Shop now: $80 (Originally $100); ourself.com

The Lip Plumping and Enhancing Regimen

Shop now: $152 (Originally $190); ourself.com

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
I’ve Been Using This Always Sold-Out Lip Plumper for a Month, and My Top Lip Looks Drastically Fuller
I've Been Using This Always Sold-Out Lip Plumper for a Month, and My Top Lip Looks Drastically Fuller
Face Gym Face Roller
Shoppers Say This 2-in-1 Microneedling Tool Makes Skin "Look Brighter and Feel Refreshed" After One Use
Skin Cycling TikTok Trend!
Everything to Know About Skin Cycling, TikTok's Newest Skincare Trend That Will Transform Your Complexion
Glycolic Resurfacing Pads Sale
These $20 Glycolic Acid Facial Pads Are Giving Users the Skin They Had "15 Years Ago"
Ourself
I Don't Believe in Expensive Moisturizers, but This Skin-Plumping $175 Bottle Is Changing My Mind
Shoppers Going Through Menopause Related Hair Thinning Say This Serum Makes Lashes "Thicker and Longer"
This Editor-Approved Serum Helps Menopause-Related Lash Thinning — and It's 25% Off Right Now
Laneige Lip Mask
Today's Your Last Chance to Save 30% on This Famed Lip Treatment With a Robust Celebrity Fan Club
This Clean Beauty Brand Counts Tons of Celebrity Fans — and Its Entire Site Is on Sale
This Clean Beauty Brand Counts Tons of Celebrity Fans — and Its Entire Site Is on Sale
Prime Day Starts Tomorrow, but This Celeb-Loved Beauty Brand Is on Sale for InStyle Readers Right Now
Prime Day Starts Tomorrow, but This Celeb-Loved Beauty Brand Is on Sale for 'InStyle' Readers Now
Shoppers in Their 60s and 70s Agree, This On-Sale Skincare Brand Is the Key to Good Skin
Shoppers in Their 60s and 70s Say This Brooke Shields-Approved Brand Is a Game-Changer for "Old" Skin
Peace Out Skincare Retinol Stic
The Retinol Eye Stick That "Drastically" Improves Fine Lines and Dark Circles Is the Cheapest It's Ever Been
Early APD L'Oreal Revitalift Serum
A Bottle of This Anti-Aging Serum Sells Every Minute — and It's 21% Off Ahead of Prime Day
Tatcha Sale Roundup
4 Glow-Inducing Products to Buy From Tatcha's Big Sale — Including a Lip Mask Jennifer Aniston Uses
I Test Hundreds of Beauty Products a Month, and This French Moisturizing Primer Remains Unrivaled
I Test Hundreds of Beauty Products a Month, and This French Moisturizing Primer Remains Unrivaled
Scarlett Johansson
Scarlett Johansson Created a Collagen Serum That Gives Users "Softer, Plumper, and More Supple" Skin
Cheek Filler
This New Anti-Aging Treatment Gives You Results That Can Last Up to 10 Years