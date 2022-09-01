This Lip-Plumping Treatment Is So Good, I've Gone Through 5 Tubes — and It's on Rare Sale Right Now

I first waxed poetic on Ourself's Subtopical Lip Filler in June, a month after I started using the "subtopical" plumping treatment. The color of my lips improved from what I thought was their permanently-uneven and murky hue, and my top lip was drastically fuller.

I've remained dedicated to a minimum twice-daily application of Lip Filler since then, and have subsequently gone through five refillable tubes of the product. After noticing the improvement in my lips, my sister bought a tube for herself and has since become a fan with similarly great and visible results. The one caveat, however, is that the stuff is expensive — $145 for the starter Lip Filler kit that comes with the pen and two vials, and $100 for a two-pack refill of the treatment. But if you're not ready to shell out that kind of cash, you're in luck: Right now, the brand is having its first-ever sale since its launch.

From now until September 5, everything on Ourself is 20 percent off. While their proprietary at-home chemical peel and moisturizers are worth a gander, I strongly recommend finally trying, or stocking up on, the Lip Filler quickly; It once sold out of its yearly inventory in just two months, even at full price.

If you're thinking about other popular plumping products that are a fraction of the price, let me explain the difference. A typical lip plumper is a short-term, instantaneous product — you feel the tingling, your lips swell up for an hour or two, but ultimately return to their baseline.

Lip Filler, on the other hand, is a long-term treatment that's more akin to something in your skincare routine. It takes repeated and regular use to see a difference, but the benefits are semipermanent. The plumping product uses encapsulated hyaluronic acid molecules to penetrate deeper into the skin, which Ourself calls its Intide and ″subtopical″ technology.

I notice that my lips look a little deflated if I stray from my Ourself routine for more than a couple of days, so I plan on continuing usage religiously to improve my pout, which I think is really demonstrated by the photo below.

