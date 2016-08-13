This Shade is The Summer Upgrade of Your Favorite Red

Beyoncé may not have been talking about her go-to red lipstick when she was singing “Upgrade You,” but we think the message can still apply to our summer lipstick shade choices. Along with Bey, stars like Gigi Hadid have been trading their true red bullets for a fiery red all summer long. While the sweltering season may be synonymous with a sunny orange lip, for red lip loyalists just the thought of abandoning the timeless shade for a few months induces separation anxiety. Not too red, not too orange, consider these red-orange shades the middle ground way to take advantage of what’s left of the bold lipstick season. Here, we have our five favorite warm orange-y red shades to try now to close out the rest of the summer.