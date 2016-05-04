Here's a One-Minute Lip Contour Tutorial to Get You Through the Day

Huda Kattan is the queen of the Internet beauty game. Her Youtube and Instagram tutorials are practically our screensavers. And now she continues to take over the internet as she expands her makeup line, Huda Beauty, to include a line of lip liners called Lip Contours. Her Lip Contours have just hit Sephora and Huda shared a quick lip contouring tutorial on her Instagram in case you needed a little bit of guidance.

For the Lip Contour tutorial above Huda outlines three steps to achieve your perfect lip. The first step is to prep your lips this includes exfoliation, lip balms and blotting. The second step is to line your lips — she includes her own pro tip, which is to accentuate and exaggerate your cupids bow to get a fuller pout. The third and final step is to contour your lips with a slightly darker shade than the one used to line your lips. Finishing off this look by blending and blotting your lips. If there's anyone that could make something like lip contouring easy it's definitely Huda.