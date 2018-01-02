8 Non-Drying Lipsticks to Grab, ASAP

There’s no worse time than winter to be a lipstick lover. Thanks to the season’s dry, frigid air, lips are cracked and flaky—which your favorite bullets only emphasize once you swipe them on. Instead of putting your favorite shades into storage until the ice melts come spring, be prepared for whatever polar vortex may or may not come your way by swapping your current lipstick lineup for hydrating formulas.

Packed with nourishing ingredients like vitamin E, cocoa butter, and shea butter, these matte and creamy lipsticks boast the same major color payoff as the ones you’re wearing now—but don’t hold short on the moisture. From loud oranges to subdue nudes, and pencils to traditional mattes, we’ve rounded up our favorite hydrating lipsticks to wear all winter long.

VIDEO: The Best Moisturizers for Year Round Dry Skin

Laura Mercier Velour Extreme Matte Lipstick 

You know the soft, comfortable feeling of velvet against your skin? These Laura Mercier matte lipsticks are the makeup equivalent of your favorite fabric. They’re packed with conditioners that keep your lips from drying and cracking as they wear. 

Laura Mercier
Marc Jacobs Beauty Le Marc Lip Crème Lipstick

The crème de la crème of matte lipsticks? Marc Jacobs Beauty's antioxidant-rich bullets. These lipsticks coat lips in a single swipe and are packed with seaberry, meranti, and cocoa butter to keep the color from making your pout even drier. 

Marc Jacobs Beauty
Yves Saint Laurent Glossy Stain Lip Color 

Get all the shine you love from a gloss with the staying power of a stain. This lip gloss-stain hybrid has a pigmented, shiny finish that’ll actually hold up throughout your coffee, desk lunch, and post-work Seamless order without drawing attention to how dry and flaky your lips are. 

Yves Saint Laurent
Revlon ColorStay Ultimate Suede Lipstick 

Applying Revlon's Ultimate Suede Lipsticks are like planning your outfit's layers during the winter. One coat gives lips a sheer wash of color, while two fully covers them for a high-pigment finish. 

Revlon
e.l.f Moisturizing Lipstick

Nope, you’re not seeing things. These hydrating e.l.f. lipsticks are really only a dollar. This unicorn of a price tag calls for stocking up on a few tubes of your favorite shade.  

E.L.F.
RMS Beauty Wild With Desire Lipstick

Green beauty fans know it can be a struggle to find products with clean formulas that actually deliver. That’s where RMS Beauty’s lipsticks come in. The satin-finish shades are powered with the brand’s natural, hydrating signature oil, but don’t hold back on the color payoff. 

RMS Beauty
Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Luminous Modern-Matte Lipstick 

Get the shine-free finish of a matte lipstick—without sucking all of the moisture out of your lips. Orchid extract is secret as to how Charlotte Tilbury’s supremely pigmented cult-favorite lipsticks glide on smooth, and keep lips looking that way, too.  

Charlotte Tilbury
Bite Beauty Amuse Bouche Liquified Lipstick 

Bite

