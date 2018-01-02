8 Non-Drying Lipsticks to Grab, ASAP

There’s no worse time than winter to be a lipstick lover. Thanks to the season’s dry, frigid air, lips are cracked and flaky—which your favorite bullets only emphasize once you swipe them on. Instead of putting your favorite shades into storage until the ice melts come spring, be prepared for whatever polar vortex may or may not come your way by swapping your current lipstick lineup for hydrating formulas.

Packed with nourishing ingredients like vitamin E, cocoa butter, and shea butter, these matte and creamy lipsticks boast the same major color payoff as the ones you’re wearing now—but don’t hold short on the moisture. From loud oranges to subdue nudes, and pencils to traditional mattes, we’ve rounded up our favorite hydrating lipsticks to wear all winter long.

