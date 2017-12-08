Daily Beauty Buzz: Nicole Richie's Rose Gold Lipstick

If 2017 has taught us anything, it's that sticking to a singular makeup shade for your entire look is always foolproof. But, with three weeks left in the year, maybe you feel like the monochromatic trend is starting to look overdone, or you just want to update it so your makeup is a little more festive for the holiday season.

That's where Nicole Richie's makeup look that she wore to celebrate J.C. Penney's holiday pop-up boutique in New York comes in. After sweeping a rose eyeshadow like Urban Decay's in Midnight Cowboy Rides Again ($19; sephora.com) across her entire lid and applying a few coats of volumizing mascara like Urban Decay's Troublemaker Mascara ($24; sephora.com), Richie's makeup artist Daniel Martin used a complimentary metallic rose gold liquid lipstick such as Dior's Rouge Dior Liquid Lipstick in Vibrant Metal ($35; dior.com).

Unlike the glitter lips you've seen on Instagram, a product with a heavy metal finish like Richie's is a lot more practical. The high-shine finish gives you the same impact as actual sparkles, but you won't be stressed out over any potential fallout. Consider it a party-proof alternative.

Richie completed her look with her center-parted honey blonde hair styled in soft, loose waves that she casually tucked behind her ears.