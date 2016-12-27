No New Year's Kiss? Wear These Bold Lipsticks Instead

Courtesy (4); Getty
Erin Lukas
Dec 27, 2016 @ 6:00 pm

On top of the high stakes surrounding New Year’s Eve plans, outfits, and makeup, there’s also the cliché saying that “how you spend New Year’s Eve is how you’ll spend the rest of the year,” which can make lining up a midnight kiss feel imperative.

Whether you’re chronically single or freshly broken-up, instead of stressing over an idiom that’s likely not to hold any truth, embrace your solitude by swiping on a killer bold lipstick that you won’t have to worry about smudging and smearing from locking lips at midnight.

At 12:05 when everyone else is sprinting to the bathroom to check the status of their lips after their kiss, you can skip the line and continue being the life of the party. Here, we have the best bold lipsticks to wear if you’re attending a New Year’s bash without a plus one. 

1 of 8 Courtesy

Obsessive Compulsive Cosmetics Lip Tar in Red Dragon

Not only do sparkles get everywhere, they're famously hard to remove. Embracing the glitter lip trend on an average day may be completely NSFW, but if you're riding solo on New Year's Eve, there's no better opportunity to shine. Get the look in one step with Obsessive Compulsive Cosmetics' ultra pigmented red Lip Tar that's infused with flecks of glitter. 

Obsessive Complusive $16 SHOP NOW
2 of 8 Courtesy

Urban Decay Vice Lipstick in Pandemonium

Urban Decay's electric violet matte lipstick is an on-trend hue that's bound to become the life of the party. 

Urban Decay $17 SHOP NOW
3 of 8 Courtesy

NARS Audacious Lipstick in Stefania 

The only way to make the evening's velvet ensemble more festive is few coats of a vibrant berry lipstick. 

Nars $32 SHOP NOW
4 of 8 Courtesy

Bite Beauty Amuse Bouche Lipstick in Black Truffle

Not quite black, this creamy bruised violet shade will instantly transform any outfit into an edgy one. 

Bite $26 SHOP NOW
5 of 8 Courtesy

Dior Couture Color Rouge Dior Lipstick in 999 Matte 

A red matte lip may be as classic as your LBD, but the shade is notorious for smudging—especially during makeout sessions. If you're single, stepping into the New Year lipstick intact will be effortless, so put on a few coats of Dior's long-wear crimson tube. 

Dior $35 SHOP NOW
6 of 8 Courtesy

L'Oreal Paris Infallible Lip Paint in Domineering Teal 

A foolproof way to make everyone at the New Year's party green with envy: Swipe on this turquoise liquid lipstick. A doe-foot applicator makes precise coverage easy. 

L'Oreal $10 SHOP NOW
7 of 8 Courtesy

Lime Crime Diamond Crushers Iridescent Lip Topper in Lit 

We've unofficially proclaimed the holidays as "glitter season." It's the one time of year when no amount of the sparkly stuff is too much. Cap off the year by swiping on a rose gold shimmery top coat over your favorite bullet, or wear it alone. Unlike your average gloss, this Lime Crime formula isn't sticky or goey and dries on quickly without settling into your lip lines. 

Lime Crime $18 SHOP NOW
8 of 8 Courtesy

NYX Velvet Matte Lipstick in Midnight Muse 

Chances are navy isn't a part of your regular lipstick repertoire, but there's no better night than New Year's Eve to test a new shade. Moodier than a wine shade, when paired with radiant barely-there makeup, an inky blue will undeniably chic. 

NYX $7 SHOP NOW

