10 New Lipsticks You Need This Fall

Courtesy (3), Time Inc Digital Studio (3)
Erin Lukas
Aug 21, 2017 @ 7:00 pm

The hard truth: summer is about to wrap up. The good news? You can start thinking about what lipsticks you're going to wear to welcome the return of sweater and leather weather.

Like the rest of your wardrobe, your lips are still going to look like you were plucked from the '90s with tawny nudes and deep brown shades. However, an early aughts comeback is starting to take shape thanks to holographic gloss and liquid lipsticks with shiny finishes. Of course, sticking with the classics is always a good idea, and there's new matte reds and mauves you can thow into the mix for good measure.

From matte brick red to glossy rose, whatever shade or finish you prefer, there's a handful of new lipsticks you're going to want to add to your collection ASAP. These are the 10 shades that will be behind all of your fall lip moments. Keep scrolling for the new lipsticks you need this season.

VIDEO: The Real Cost of Microblading and Other Beaauty Procedures

 

1 of 10 Courtesy

Burnt Red 

Chanel Rouge Allure Velvet Intense Long-Wear Lip Colour in Nightfall 

Chanel $37 SHOP NOW
2 of 10 Courtesy

Tawny Nude 

Lipstick Queen Nothing but the Nudes Lipstick in Nothing But The Truth 

Lipstick Queen $24 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

Moody Mauve 

Anastasia Beverly Hills Matte Lipstick in Dead Roses 

Anastasia Beverly Hills $18 SHOP NOW
4 of 10 Courtesy

Rich Chocolate 

Nars Powermatte Lip Pigment in Done It Again

Nars $26 SHOP NOW
5 of 10 Courtesy

'90s Nude 

Nyx Super Cliquey Matte Lipstick 

NYX $9 SHOP NOW
6 of 10 Courtesy

Bold Fuchsia 

Pat McGrath Labs MatteTrance Lipstick in Antidote 

Pat McGrath Labs $38 SHOP NOW
7 of 10 Courtesy

Holographic Pink 

Huda Beauty Lip Strobe in Angelic 

Huda Beauty $18 SHOP NOW
8 of 10 Courtesy

Warm Rorange 

Bite Beauty Amuse Bouche Liquified Lipstick in Flambé

Bite $24 SHOP NOW
9 of 10 Courtesy

Deep Plum 

Becca Lush Lip Colour Balm in Black Violet 

Becca $22 SHOP NOW
10 of 10 Courtesy

Glossy Rose 

Milk Makeup Lip Vinyl in Flexin

Milk Makeup $24 SHOP NOW

