10 New Lipsticks You Need This Fall

The hard truth: summer is about to wrap up. The good news? You can start thinking about what lipsticks you're going to wear to welcome the return of sweater and leather weather.

Like the rest of your wardrobe, your lips are still going to look like you were plucked from the '90s with tawny nudes and deep brown shades. However, an early aughts comeback is starting to take shape thanks to holographic gloss and liquid lipsticks with shiny finishes. Of course, sticking with the classics is always a good idea, and there's new matte reds and mauves you can thow into the mix for good measure.

From matte brick red to glossy rose, whatever shade or finish you prefer, there's a handful of new lipsticks you're going to want to add to your collection ASAP. These are the 10 shades that will be behind all of your fall lip moments. Keep scrolling for the new lipsticks you need this season.

