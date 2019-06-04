PSA: You Can Virtually Try on Lipstick Before Purchasing It on Amazon

Image zoom Pixel Stories/Stocksy

Purchasing lipstick online is always a struggle, because you never actually know if the shade will look good on you (unless you’re repurchasing something you’ve tried before). I can’t count the number of times I’ve bought lipstick on a whim online, and it ended up looking just okay — not something I’d wear more than once or twice. Fortunately, L’Oreal has teamed up with Amazon to make buying lipstick online much more user friendly — now, you can actually try on the lipstick you’re thinking about buying to make sure it’s a perfect fit.

The virtual reality experience is powered by ModiFace (owned by L’Oreal), which launched a similar feature via the Facebook Messenger app in 2016. There are several brands on the retail giant that offer the feature, including all L’Oreal brands (like Maybelline and L’Oreal Paris), Revlon, NYX, Burt’s Bees, Rimmel, and a few others. To access it, all you have to do is search for the lipstick you’d like from one of those brands via the Amazon app or amazon.com in your mobile browser. A “Try Now” button will appear, and once you press it you can either upload a photo of yourself, take a selfie, or choose to see the lipstick on a model with a similar skin tone as you.

I tried to use the feature when I was already wearing lipstick, but you have to be wearing minimal to no makeup in the photo you take or upload, with your hair as out of the way as possible. So I combed through my selfies and uploaded one where I was wearing a lighter lip color, and was able to try it out. You can choose the intensity of the lip product (which is useful to know how it’ll look with one or two layers), and then have the option to “save” the pic by taking a screenshot.

The feature is only available for lipstick products at the moment, but will potentially be expanding to other makeup like eyeshadow in the future. Since there are over 400 lip products to comb through, we made it easier for you and rounded up a few of our favorite lipstick and lip tints you can virtually try on, all under $10.

NYX Professional Makeup Butter Gloss

Image zoom Courtesy

To buy: $5; amazon.com

Maybelline New York Color Sensational Matte Lipstick

Image zoom Courtesy

To buy: $6; amazon.com

Maybelline New York Superstay 24, 2-step Lipcolor

Image zoom Courtesy

To buy: $7; amazon.com

Burt's Bees 100% Natural Tinted Lip Balm

Image zoom Courtesy

To buy: $9; amazon.com