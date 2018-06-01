This $37 Matte Lipstick Is Made for Anyone with Dry Lips

I spent half the winter complaining with my co-worker about how lip balms just don't work. My lips were chapped 24/7, which really limited my ability to wear matte lipstick, a product that's notoriously drying. When your lips are already dry, the lipstick cracks on your lips and makes everything look a million times worse. If you're like me, though, you don't have to completely swear off matte lipstick despite your dry lip situation. You might just have to spend $37.

After you try Givenchy's Le Rouge Liquide Lipstick ($37; sephora.com), the splurge will definitely seem worth it. The product, which is more similar in consistency to a fast-absorbing lotion, applies to your lips with a velvet matte finish, meaning there's no shine and it feels comfortable on your lips without flaking off in a few hours. The color is intense. Two or three swipes back and forth, and your lips are completely covered with pigment.

It doesn't pill up, feather, or smear, and if you like pinks, corals, and reds, the color options are amazing. I'm partial to N°205, Corail Popeline. Apart from the fact that it never gets dry or flaky, what makes this liquid lipstick stand apart is the applicator. You twist the tube and the product disperses through a sponge at the top. This eliminates the risk of applying too much and having to clean up the edges and blot over and over again.

I haven't had that much luck with lip balms yet, but at least I've got the whole matte lipstick thing down pat.