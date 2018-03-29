The Lip Gloss That Makes My Lips Look So Much Fuller

Even though it feels like every '90s and early '00s beauty trend has returned this year, I never thought that lip gloss would make a comeback—and that I would want to wear it again as a 30-year-old. But it turns out that gloss, that product your hair was constantly getting stuck in it, is actually the answer to fuller-looking lips.

Marc Jacobs Beauty's Enamored Hi-Shine Lip Lacquer is a creamy gloss that gives lips as much shine as the designer's own coffee table—which he had coated with 30 layers of lacquer. Its ultra-reflective finish is exactly what makes lips appear bigger and fuller.

"French Tickler" is a clear, shimmery gloss with just a hint of peach. Unlike the lip glosses I used to keep stashed in the back pocket of my jeans during high school, this one glides on smoothly without ever getting tacky or gunky on my lips.

While the shade has quickly reignited my lip-gloss obsession (I wear it whether I'm going for glowy skin or a cat-eye), if a nude lip isn't your thing, you've got options. The gloss comes in 31 colors that range from classic red to iridescent fuchsia.

And if instant fullness doesn't convince you to give gloss another try, maybe the fact that Selena Gomez is fan of this Marc Jacobs tube will.