Sure, New York Fashion Week gives you a first look at all of the trends you're going to want to wear next season, but your favorite beauty brands consider the shows an opportunity to test and preview their upcoming product launches by using them on the models you see walking down the runways.

Case in point: MAC's Grand Illusion Liquid Lip Colours that Global Senior Artist Sominic Skinner just teased on Instagram days after NYFW closed. "#NEW #MAC#GrandIllusionHolographicLiquidLipsticks #ComingSoon & seen #Backstage this #FashionWeek ⭐️ ⚡️#Beautiful#Holographic #LipGloss done #TheMACWay from #Nude to #Bold ⭐️ ⚡️ #Swatches coming soon #Lip #Lips#LipGlass #Gloss #MUA#MACSeniorArtist #MakeupArtist#MakeupAddict #MakeupTrend #Trend#MACCosmetics #MACAddict #Love#LoveMakeup #Makeup@maccosmeticsuk @maccosmetics

#MACBackstage #MACFWArtist," he captioned the photo of the shade range he snapped backstage at a show.

Judging from Skinner's flat lay, the duo-chrome Grand Illusion Holographic Liquid Lip Colors will be available in a wide range of shades form more traditional coral and pink, to a futuristic, alien-esque violet and green.

So, when will these iridescent liquid lipsticks be available you ask? Well, Skinner gave a hint at their release date, too. In another Instagram post where the makeup artist gave his followers a close-up view of a swatched peachy-pink shade, he included "Coming in lots of colour and launching this #AW17 so not long to wait at all!!"

Ok, so that isn't an exact release date, but we're halfway through September so fall's official start is imminent.

Either way, if you're a fan of a good liquid lipstick, consider MAC's new formulation a kaleidoscopic upgrade to your matte and vinyl collection.