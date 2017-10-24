8 Luxe Lip Balms That Are Worth the Splurge

Avoiding dry, chapped lips in the winter may be impossible, but having a lip balm on you at all times can help heal and relieve the agony of dealing with a cracked pout on the daily. Sure, the tube of lip balm you picked up near the drugstore checkout may get the job done just fine, but since it's the one product in your bag you're going to be reaching for the most this winter, why not indulge a little?

Packed with nourishing ingredients like vitamin E, macadamia oil, and shea butter to name a few, all of these formulas are worthy of their high price tags. Here, we've rounded up the best luxury lip balms that are worth splurging on.

