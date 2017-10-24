8 Luxe Lip Balms That Are Worth the Splurge

Erin Lukas
Oct 24, 2017 @ 3:00 pm

Avoiding dry, chapped lips in the winter may be impossible, but having a lip balm on you at all times can help heal and relieve the agony of dealing with a cracked pout on the daily. Sure, the tube of lip balm you picked up near the drugstore checkout may get the job done just fine, but since it's the one product in your bag you're going to be reaching for the most this winter, why not indulge a little?

Packed with nourishing ingredients like vitamin E, macadamia oil, and shea butter to name a few, all of these formulas are worthy of their high price tags. Here, we've rounded up the best luxury lip balms that are worth splurging on.

Dior Addict Lip Glow Color Reviver Balm 

Poll a group of beauty editors on their favorite products, and this Dior lip balm will probably be on everyone's lists. It moisturizes lips with a blend of mango butter and loofah extract. Bonus: The SPF-infused formula comes in three different tints that all react with the natural chemistry of your lips to create a shade unique to you—perfect for those days when your lips are too dry to wear your go-to lipstick. 

La Mer The Lip Balm 

If you swear by La Mer's Miracle Broth in its fan-favorite moisturizer, you'll love the brand's lip balm. In addition to the same formula, it's also packed with lipid complex that repairs lips so that they hold in hydration. 

Lilah B. B. Kissed Lip Balm 

Whether you only use green beauty products or you're looking to clean up your routine, this lilah b. compact is a great option. The actual balm is packed with beeswax, which keeps lips hydrated, and calming lavender essential oil. 

Rodin Lip Balm 

If your lip balm is going everywhere with you, you might as well invest in a chic one. Aesthetics aside, Rodin's balm is packed with six essential oils like jasmine and orange flower oil that keep lips soft and smooth. 

Tatcha Gold Camellia Nourishing Lip Balm 

Willing to go for the gold when it comes to protecting your lips this winter? Then why not opt for a lip balm that's actually infused with the metal. A 24K gold leaf adds a touch of shimmer to Tatcha's quick-absorbing, hydrating camellia oil and squalene packed-balm. 

By Terry Baume De Rose 

Any other rose-infused lip balm wouldn't make your lips look as sweet as By Terry's. Wax from the flower and pastel oil boosts cell renewal in this celeb-favorite balm. Shea Butter, ceramides, and vitamin E are added into the mix for extra hydration and to prevent signs of aging. 

Hourglass N° 28 Lip Treatment Oil 

Oils often get a bad rap for leaving behind a greasy cast. Hourglass's lip oil is your exception. The blend of vitamins, essential oils, and plant oils soaks instantly into lips to relieve dryness and improve texture. 

Chantecaille Lip Potion Balm 

Even further proof that good things come in small packages: Chantecaille's nutrient-rich balm. In addition to applying it as needed, wear a coat of the balm to bed to use it as an overnight conditioning treatment. 

