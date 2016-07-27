Lucy Hale's $11 Red Lipstick Will Ignite Joy in Your Life 

It's no secret that the Pretty Little Liars cast has a thing for hair and makeup. On a daily basis, we find ourselves fawning over Shay Mitchell's hair or Lucy Hale's dark lipstick. It's quite possible that our favorite award show look to date was when Lucy Hale channeled Posh Spice at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. But it's not only when the red carpet is rolled out that we see stellar beauty moments from LH.

No, no—she's known to serve #impressive hairstyles, eyeliner, lipstick, and more on the reg.

While we usually find ourselves guessing Lucy Hale's lipstick shade, mark. did us a solid and revealed the exact shade on the brand Instagram.

RELATED: #Impressed: Kylie Jenner's Eyeshadow Palette Sold Out in One Minute #Regram @kdeenihan: As classic as it comes. ❤️💋💄 Brand Ambassador @lucyhale is wearing mark. Lipclick Matte Lipstick in Siren 🔥 A photo posted by mark. girl (@markgirl) on Jul 26, 2016 at 7:19pm PDT

Makeup artist Kelsey Deenihan, the genius behind Lucy's iconic vampy appearance and so many others, originally shared the photo of the actress/singer rocking swept-back hair and a bold red lip, which we instantly added to our mental (and endless) list of looks to try.

Before we even get to the good stuff, I think we need to take a minute to talk about Lucy Hale's eyebrows. They are the literal definition of bold and beautiful.

mark. made our day even better when they re-grammed Kelsey's picture and added that Lucy's bold red lipstick was the mark. Lipclick Matte Lipstick in Siren ($11; avon.com).

You might already have like 90 other red lipsticks, but you can never have enough, right?