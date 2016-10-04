A Glittery Pink Lip Tutorial to Get You Through the Day, Courtesy of Lottie Tomlinson

Need a break from whatever Tuesday had in store for you? We FEEL you, and Lottie Tomlinson is coming to the rescue. A five-minute YouTube tutorial from her and not only are we ready to take on the rest of the day, but we're also just plain inspired by her phenomenal makeup techniques. The skill!

💋 @hudabeauty lip contour in bombshell @hudabeauty liquid lipstick in Venus @beautybakeriemakeup lip whip in French toast @jouercosmetics long wear lip topper in skinny dip My perfect lip 😍 A video posted by Lottie (@lottietomlinson) on Oct 4, 2016 at 9:17am PDT

But if you don't have minutes to give up (ugh, feel you AGAIN), Lottie also occasionally takes to Instagram to share short and sweet tutorials you can digest in seconds.

Today's installment is her "perfect lip," and it's a pink metallic shimmery dream, so perfection is indeed accurate.

Lottie used four products, which seems like a lot, but have you ever seen a shade like that? The end result is also way worth the extensive product line-up.

She started out with Huda Beauty's cult favorite Lip Contour Pencil in Bombshell, which she went over with Huda Beauty Liquid Lipstick in Venus.

Then, she added an ombre effect with Beauty Bakerie's Lip Whip in French Toast ($30; beautybakerie.com) and added the shimmer with Jouer's Lip Topper in Skinny Dip ($16; nordstrom.com).

Watching Lottie go from a matte nude lip to a shimmery cotton candy pink lip is a mesmerizing process. Plus, we're down for any excuse to see some glitter makeup in action.